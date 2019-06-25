Water ATMs, underground bins under NDMC smart city projects

The has completed 72 projects under the smart-city initiative, including installation of water ATMs, decentralised treatment plants and underground bins, and 39 more projects are in the pipeline, the civic body's said Tuesday.

A total of 111 projects were identified under the initiative at a cost of Rs 1,576.20 crore and 72 have been completed, NDMC said at a press conference.

Solar rooftop panels have also been installed on 92 buildings, along with 95 solar poles at several roundabouts as part of the taken by the civic body.

Two solar bus queue shelters have also been installed and a solar tree has been put up in Connaught Place where leaves are working as solar panels and lighting the tree at night and also providing mobile charging facility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)