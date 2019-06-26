'Water contamination complaints will be dealt with in 24 hrs'

The government assured the Wednesday that complaints of water contamination registered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the monsoon would be addressed in 24 hours.

The government will ask the BMC to deploy additional staff for repair of water pipelines, if needed, said Yogesh Sagar,

MLC Kapil Patil had pointed out that more water contamination cases occur during the monsoon.

"Not only slums but also upscale housing societies face contamination problem," he had said.

