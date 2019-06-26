Satyamitranand offered 'bhoo samadhi' in Haridwar

Mandir founder Padma Bhushan was offered "bhoo samadhi" in the courtyard of the Raghav Kutir here on Wednesday evening, with a number of eminent people from the political and spiritual world turning up to pay their last respects to the renowned seer.

Prominent among those who paid floral tributes to the seer were Rajnath Singh, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, UP Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, Baby and Yoga guru Ramdev.

described as a seer who worked for the welfare of the people in the all-inclusive spirit of

Adityanath said he personified socialist thinking, whereas Ramdev said the seer's inclusive thinking made him so popular among all religions.

The mortal remains of Satyamitranand were brought to Raghav Kutir in the evening and offered a "bhoo samadhi" (lowered into a grave) by a host of saints and seers, including Mandir Trust Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadeshanand Giri Maharaj and Lalita Giri Maharaj.

Narendra Singh Tomar, and were also among those who turned up to pay their tributes.

