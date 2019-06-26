Manoj Tiwari to launch 'Ratri Pravas' prog from Sultanpuri reserved seat

-
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Wednesday said he will launch his night stay programme in Dalit and minority-dominated pockets in the city, ahead of the Assembly elections, from the Sultanpuri reserved constituency.
Tiwari said that by mid-July, he will cover all the 12 Assembly constituencies reserved for SC and five minorities dominated segments during his 'Ratri Pravas' programme.
"I will begin night stay from Sultanpuri tonight as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," Tiwari told reporters.
The Delhi BJP has a poor record of winning in these 12 reserved constituencies for SC candidates. The party has planned to lay special emphasis on these seats since in the recent Lok Sabha polls, majority of voters supported it.
After he was appointed as the president of the Delhi BJP in 2016, Tiwari had begun his night stay programme by visiting slums and unauthorised colonies in the city, considered as vote bank of ruling AAP.
