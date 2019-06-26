BJP youth wing to block roads on Tuesdays to recite Hanuman Chalisa

The BJP's youth wing has decided to block a section of roads in and around Kolkata every Tuesday to recite Chalisa to protest against what they allege Muslims "blocking" roads to offer namaz every Friday.

The development prompted the ruling to accuse the of deliberately trying to create communal tension in

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised an event and recited the Chalisa near Bally Khal in neighbouring Howrah by blocking the entire stretch of a busy road for about an hour.

"We have seen major roads being blocked on Fridays for namaz. Though this causes huge traffic snarls, it has been continuing in the state for the past eight years," district O P told reporters.

"As long as this continues, we will also recite Chalisa every Tuesday on all the main roads near Hanuman temples. If they can do it, why can't we do it?" said.

state and Lok Sabha MP came out in support of the BJYM's decision. "If Muslims can do it, why can't Hindus do it? Does Hindus living in Bengal don't have the right to practise their " he asked.

hit out at the over the proposed plan.

"In West Bengal, every person has the right to practise his or her We believe in secularism," Hakim said. "But the is trying to flare up communal tension in the state to serve their vested political interests."



The issue comes amid a raging debate over "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and the BJP's accusation that the TMC was "appeasing" the Muslims in the state.

