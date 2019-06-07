Rains in HP bring down min temp

Overnight rains at few places in brought the minimum temperature down by 1 to 2 degrees on Friday.

However, the maximum temperature in some parts rose by 1 to 2 degrees, the in Shimla said.

Kalpa received 7.6 mm rain, followed by 2 mm in Kufri, 1.6 mm in Bhuntar and 1.4 mm in Solan, the Met centre said.

Nahan got 1 mm rain, Kangra 0.9 mm, Sundernagar 0.6 mm and Shimla was lashed by 0.2 mm rainfall.

Una was the hottest place in the state on Friday with a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 37.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 37.4 in Sundernagar, 37.3 in Hamirpur, 36.5 in Kangra, 35.2 in Chamba and Bhuntar each.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, while Manali 27.8 degrees Celsius, Kalpa 23.4, Dalhousie 22, Keylong 21 and Kufri recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius.

