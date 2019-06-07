Khandu asks APPSC to end combined competitive exam fiasco

on Friday called upon the members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to bring the commission's combined competitive exam fiasco to a logical conclusion.

The Combined Competitive Examinations conducted by the APPSC during 2018 ran into rough weather after the candidates knocked the door of the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati alleging discrepancy in the question papers of the preliminary exam.

The matter is sub-judice at the Khandu, during a meeting with and his team, who met the at his office, advocated for an on the matter, an official release informed. During the meeting, the briefed the on the status of APPSC conducted combined competitive examination of 2018.

Khandu also dwelt on introduction of UPSC pattern of examination for future civil service examinations.

"A decision will be taken in the cabinet very soon," the release quoted Khandu as saying.

On the other hand, Nabam said that the commission would initiate all possible measures to end the impasse. The commission also informed the chief minister about the status of other examinations being conducted.

On the matter pertaining to strengthening of the commission, Khandu said that the would immediately address the shortage of manpower and its infrastructure requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)