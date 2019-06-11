Water scarcity: Woman enters well, dies after falling 40 feet

Water scarcity in Maharashtra's district claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, who fell into a well in search of water, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Malewadi in Mahagaon tehsil Monday evening, an said.

Vimal Rathod had entered the half-dry well, the said. While trying to descend further, she slipped and fell 40 feet on the rocky surface and died on the spot, said Damodar Rathod, incharge of

Her body was shifted to a state-run hospital in for post mortem, he said.

After the incident, villagers of Malewadi staged a protest at Gunjphata and demanded drinking water for the village, the said.

members, relatives and some villagers decided not to perform her funeral till their demand was met and also tried to obstruct road traffic, he said.

Local tehsildar, and police officials reached Gunjphata and assured that drinking water will be fulfilled and financial help provided to the members of the deceased woman, the official said.

Satisfied with the response of district officials, Rathod's members performed her last rites Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)