WB Cong hails Priyanka's appointment as general secretary for

The unit of on Wednesday welcomed Vadra's appointment as for Uttar Pradesh East, and said it would boost the morale of the party ahead of the polls.

Ending years of speculation, formally entered in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the

"We welcome Vadra's appointment as general secretary, as it would further boost the morale of the party ahead of polls.

"This move will also further strengthen the organisation in the country, especially UP," senior said.

Several other top state Congress leaders, too, welcomed the move and congratulated Priyanka Gandhi.

Carrying posters of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress workers in different parts of the state celebrated her appointment by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)