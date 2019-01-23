WB Cong hails Priyanka's appointment as general secretary for

The West Bengal unit of Congress on Wednesday welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, and said it would boost the morale of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi formally entered politics in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.
"We welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as Congress general secretary, as it would further boost the morale of the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
"This move will also further strengthen the organisation in the country, especially UP," senior Congress leader and MP Pradip Bhattacharya said.
Several other top state Congress leaders, too, welcomed the move and congratulated Priyanka Gandhi.
Carrying posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, West Bengal Congress workers in different parts of the state celebrated her appointment by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.
