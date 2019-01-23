Report: Apartment fire in Syria's capital kills 7 siblings

A fire broke out overnight in an apartment in the old quarter of the Syrian capital killing seven siblings and causing wide material damage, state agency said Wednesday.

quoted an at the police as saying that the siblings were aged between 3 and 13, adding that their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

It said the siblings were members of the Arnous family.

said the cause of the Tuesday night fire in the fourth-floor apartment was not immediately known, adding that it might have been caused by an electric heater.

It gave no mention of the siblings' parents.

The fire brigade said the fire caused an artificial ceiling to collapse inside the apartment.

The agency says visited the site late Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)