We are Indians, caste and religion does not exist for us: CRPF officer

"We in CRPF identify ourselves as Indians... and religion does not exist," the world's largest paramilitary force said through its chief spokesman's handle Friday.

Peeved at a report in a magazine that gave the break-up of the 40 personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, CRPF's and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran tweeted, "We in CRPF identify ourself as Indians. Not more, not less. This pathetic divisiveness of caste, colour, and religion doesn't exist in our blood."



He also tagged the report saying it "should strictly refrain from insulting all the martyrs as they are not statistics for your demeaning and meaningless write-up".

The force had earlier issued advisories cautioning people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of the slain men and bogus messages being shared in the backdrop of harassment of Kashmiri students in various places in the country after the terror attack.

The over 3 lakh personnel force is the country's lead force for internal security duties.

