JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

We aim to become world's largest solar power player by 2025: Gautam Adani
Business Standard

Will do well only if others do well, Pichai rejects 'powerful Google risks'

Schwab asked him whether there is a risk that Google may become too powerful

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

google, Sundar, Pichai
Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said the company will do well only if others alongside it do well as he dismissed any risks from the tech giant becoming too powerful.

"With our scale rightly comes scrutiny. Yes, we've bought start-ups, but we also invest every year in hundreds of start-ups through our venture arms," he said at the WEF 2020 in a conversation with World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

Schwab asked him whether there is a risk that Google may become too powerful.

"We will do well only if others do well alongside us," Pichai answered.

Asked about Google's future plans, he said Alphabet has the flexibility to have different structures to allow it to take a long-term view, working on how technology can improve people's lives further into the future.

Pichai is also CEO of Google's parent Alphabet.
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU