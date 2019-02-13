We will join hands to oust Modi govt: Rahul after Opposition meeting

Moving forward on a united anti-BJP front for the elections, top opposition leaders Wednesday agreed to work together to prepare a common minimum programme to oust the and to consider forging a pre-poll alliance.

The meeting hosted by also saw and AAP's coming together for the first time, while Minister and her counterpart N vowed to work together due to "democratic compulsions to save India".

After the meeting, which took place hours after opposition leaders shared a dias at an protest on the day of the last sitting of the present Lok Sabha, Gandhi told reporters that opposition leaders agreed to have a common minimum programme.

"We will work together to defeat the BJP," he said.

Minister Kejriwal termed the talks constructive and said the opposition will work together.

The meeting indicates that the and the Aam Aadmi Party, who have been bitter rivals since the regional party came to power in in 2015, may forge a tie-up.

Trinamool Banerjee called the meeting "fruitful" and asserted that "we will do pre-poll alliance if needed".

Opposition leaders will keep meeting in the coming days for better coordination, she said.

Earlier in the day, she had said, "Any fight with the Congress will remain in the state. At the national level, we will fight together, this I am saying from the heart... For the greater interest of the country, I am ready to sacrifice my life, my party. I am ready to sacrifice everything."



Naidu said there was a democratic compulsion to save while of the National Conferences termed the meeting "good".

