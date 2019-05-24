Welspun India posts Q4 loss of Rs 78.43 cr

Textile firm Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 78.43 crore for the quarter ended March 31, due to exceptional expense of Rs 224.01 crore related to settlement of litigation in the US with regards to labelling and marketing of Egyptian

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 89.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

said the company and its subsidiaries, which have been facing litigation in the US surrounding its premium cotton home textile products, have entered into a settlement agreement in the US.

"To avoid the burden, cost, and uncertainty of continued litigation in the surrounding the provenance of its premium cotton home textile products, the company and its subsidiaries have entered into a settlement agreement subsequent to year-end.

"The settlement agreement provides monetary payments to settlement class members not to exceed an aggregate USD 36 million (about Rs 250 crore)," said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported an exceptional item aggregating to Rs 224.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, and it represented a provision for the settlement costs.

"The settlement agreement is subject to approval by the appropriate courts in the and regulators, and is intended to resolve legal claims in the US concerning the past marketing and labelling of the company's premium cotton home textile products," the company added.

In 2016, US retail giant had terminated contract with the Gujarat-based over alleged lapses in its products supply.

after an extensive investigation confirmed that Welspun substituted another type of on-Egyptian cotton when producing bed sheets and pillows between August 2014 and July 2016. Welspun India had, later, appointed consultancy firm to look into the alleged lapses.

Welspun India said it continues to deny the merits of these claims and does not admit to any liability in the settlement agreement.

"Nonetheless, Welspun believes this settlement agreement, which is subject to approval by the appropriate courts in the and regulators, is in the best interest of all stakeholders," it added.

Welspun India's total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,600.94 crore, up 4.30 per cent as against Rs 1,534.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 0.30 per share on equity share.

Welspun India is part of the USD 2.3-billion

Shares of Welspun India Friday were trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 57.55 apiece on the BSE.

