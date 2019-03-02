JUST IN
Business Standard

LIC cuts 2.18 pc stake in Welspun

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned LIC has brought down its stake in Welspun Corporation to 5.54 per cent by selling shares in the open market.

According to a regulatory filing by Welspun Corp, LIC which held 2,04,82,544 shares, or 7.72 per cent, sold 57,89,140 shares or 2.18 stake in the company.

Post the open market sale, LIC's stake in Welspun reduced to 5.54 per cent or 1,46,93,404 shares, as per the filing.

Sat, March 02 2019. 19:45 IST

