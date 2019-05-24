ST Foundation, a Leading Korea Technology Corporation, Takes Over 'MY1EX'

/ -- ST Foundation, a leading Korean corporation, has taken over "MY1EX", a Exchange under OKEX, a world-leading digital asset exchange. The corporation is also attracting attention from experts by accelerating its and opening its and platform.

"MY1EX", the digital asset exchange that shows the most active growth in Southeast Asia, is mainly focused on as well as Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and markets.

As continues to attract interest from companies such as Pay, and Facebook, the stagnant and the digital asset exchange market will experience growth and recovery.

Meanwhile, has successfully listed cryptocurrency IST on global exchange BitForex and Digifinex. Also, launched its integrated Hook Messenger through Square and is receiving international attention through leading such as Reuters, Pax, and 150 other global press companies. The test version of Hook Messenger is also progressing rapidly, an said, "As global interest is coming around the world, we are preparing to conduct and marketing".

In addition, the 'iST' project team announced the "iST TCF Multi Wallet". The iST TCF Multi Wallet includes technology such as ERC20 based Swap and many other functions for convenient use.

"MY1EX" will hold an event that will greatly benefit pre-subscribers from May 27 to June 27.

For more about 'ST FOUNDATION', please visit the homepage at: stfoundationgroup.com



Or join group:



https://t.me/stfoundationkor0 Korean https://t.me/stfoundationchn0 Chinese https://t.me/stfoundationeng0 English https://t.me/stfounfationjap0 Japanese https://t.me/stfoundationru0 RussianPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)