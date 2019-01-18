West Bengal govt to expand Silicon Valley Hub

Enthused by the response from the IT sector, the government has decided to add at least 200 acres to its Hub, Firhad Hakim said Friday.

"Demand is huge. Already, deamnd exceeded for 200 acres out of 100 acres meant for the hub. I have asked WBHIDCO (The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation) to look for another 200 acres close to the existing plot," Hakim said Friday at the launch of 'Zone by The Park' hotel at Biswa Bangla Convention centre.

earlier said the state government would add another 100 acres to the Hub in the city after getting an overwhelming response from four IT companies.

The project was launched in August last year to attract investment in the IT/ITeS/ICT space and to also build a world-class ecosystem for cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

She had earlier said Reliance Jio, TCS, and had expressed interest to acquire space there.

