West Bengal planning to expand eNAM network

West is planning to expand the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) network in the state, a said on Monday.

"So far, we have eNAMs in 17 regulated markets of the state, and we are planning to expand it to another 13 markets," West Agriculture Marketing Secretary Rajesh Sinha said at a seminar organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce here.

Sinha said that in the last one year, cumulative produce worth Rs 1.2 crore was transacted on the system in the 17 connected markets.

He, however, said there is a tendency among farmers to use only for price discovery and transact outside the network.

The national cumulative value of transactions has touched Rs 61,000 crore so far in all the 585 eNAMs, since it was launched in 2016 across 16 states, Technical Head said.

He added that there is no plan to augment the eNAM network for now.

