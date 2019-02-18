JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

EU vows 'swift' riposte to threatened US auto tariffs

Israel's first lunar mission to launch this week
Business Standard

Is it 'grand adultration' or 'grand fear': Cong on BJP's alliances

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hours after the Shiv Sena and the BJP announced their tie-up in Maharashtra, the Congress on Monday said the BJP was striking alliances in one state after another and wondered whether it was "grand adulteration" or "grand fear".

Ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, whose relations have been strained for quite some time, Monday announced a tie-up for the coming Lok Sabha and MaharashtraAssembly elections.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted: "First Bihar, then Maharashtra and now Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been engaged in striking one alliance after another."

"The grand question--Is it a 'mahamilavat' (grand adulteration) or 'maha bhay' (grand fear)?" he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month in the Lok Sabha said that 'mahamilavat' of opposition parties was not acceptable to the country.

It was announced in Mumbai that the BJP will contest 25 seats and Shiv Sena23 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The two parties will contest equal number of seats, along with their other allies, in elections for the 288-member state Assembly, due this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 23:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements