West Indies dismiss Pakistan for 105 in World Cup clash

AFP  |  Nottingham (United Kingdom) 

Oshane Thomas took four wickets as West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 105 in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Thomas finished with 4-27 as Pakistan, sent in to bat, were bowled out in just 21.4 overs, with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scoring 22 each.

It was Pakistan's second-lowest World Cup total, their worst being 74 all out against England in Adelaide in 1992.

Mohammad Hafeez with 16 and Wahab Riaz (18) were the only other batsmen who reached double figures.

Jason Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell took two.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:15 IST

