West Indies v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Pakistan:



Imam-ul-Haq



c Hope b CottrellFakhar Zamanb Russell22Babar Azamc Hope b Thomas22Haris Sohailc Hope b RussellSarfaraz Ahmedc Hope b HolderMohammad Hafeezc Cottrell b Thomas 16Imad Wasimc Gayle b HolderShadab Khanlbw b ThomasHasan Alic Cottrell b HolderWahab Riazb Thomas 18Mohammad Amirnot outExtras (nb2, w2)Total (all out, 21.4 overs)105Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Imam), 2-35 (Zaman), 3-45 (Sohail), 4-62 (Babar), 5-75 (Sarfarez), 6-77 (Imad), 7-78 (Shadab), 8-81 (Hasan), 9-83 (Hafeez), 10-105 (Riaz)Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Holder 5-0-42-3, Russell 3-1-4-2, Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w 2nb).

