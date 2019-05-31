JUST IN
West Indies v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

AFP  |  Nottingham (United Kingdom) 

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq


c Hope b Cottrell

2

Fakhar Zaman

b Russell

22

Babar Azam

c Hope b Thomas

22

Haris Sohail

c Hope b Russell

8

Sarfaraz Ahmed

c Hope b Holder

8

Mohammad Hafeez

c Cottrell b Thomas 16

Imad Wasim

c Gayle b Holder

1

Shadab Khan

lbw b Thomas

0

Hasan Ali

c Cottrell b Holder

1

Wahab Riaz

b Thomas 18

Mohammad Amir

not out

3

Extras (nb2, w2)

4

Total (all out, 21.4 overs)

105

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Imam), 2-35 (Zaman), 3-45 (Sohail), 4-62 (Babar), 5-75 (Sarfarez), 6-77 (Imad), 7-78 (Shadab), 8-81 (Hasan), 9-83 (Hafeez), 10-105 (Riaz)

Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Holder 5-0-42-3, Russell 3-1-4-2, Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w 2nb).

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:20 IST

