West Indies v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Pakistan:
Imam-ul-Haq
c Hope b Cottrell
2
Fakhar Zaman
b Russell
22
Babar Azam
c Hope b Thomas
22
Haris Sohail
c Hope b Russell
8
Sarfaraz Ahmed
c Hope b Holder
8
Mohammad Hafeez
c Cottrell b Thomas 16
Imad Wasim
c Gayle b Holder
1
Shadab Khan
lbw b Thomas
0
Hasan Ali
c Cottrell b Holder
1
Wahab Riaz
b Thomas 18
Mohammad Amir
not out
3
Extras (nb2, w2)
4
Total (all out, 21.4 overs)
105
Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Imam), 2-35 (Zaman), 3-45 (Sohail), 4-62 (Babar), 5-75 (Sarfarez), 6-77 (Imad), 7-78 (Shadab), 8-81 (Hasan), 9-83 (Hafeez), 10-105 (Riaz)
Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Holder 5-0-42-3, Russell 3-1-4-2, Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w 2nb).
