Mehbooba congratulates Sitharaman for breaking the finance ceiling

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.

"Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president tweeted.

Sitharaman took over the charge of the Union minister of finance and corporate affairs at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:15 IST

