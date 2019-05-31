ICMR recommends ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) including e-cigarettes

Apex research body - (ICMR) has recommended a "complete" ban on Electronic Delivery Systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes, saying their use can initiate addiction among non-smokers.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to create an aerosol, which also frequently contains flavours, usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

There are various types of ENDS devices like e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, e- flavoured hookah among others.

The most common type is an e- that produces an aerosolised mixture of the flavoured liquids and nicotine, which is inhaled by the user.

In a white paper released on Friday on World No Day, the ICMR said adversely affects the cardiovascular system, impairs respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to and is responsible for

It also poses risk to foetal, infant and child brain development, the white paper claimed.

The release of the white paper comes amid a raging debate over the harm reduction aspects of ENDS with some organisations claiming that they help in cessation and are less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

The Indian government, is however seeking to ban them stating that they pose health risks to users, that are similar to those of traditional cigarettes.

ICMR officials and scientists, who have studied over 250 research papers on to create an official stance for India, stated that are also harmful to non-users and have adverse health impacts even when people are exposed to second-hand vapours.

"Passive exposure to vapours during pregnancy can severely affect the health of both the mother and the foetus. There are reports of due to accidental swallowing by children. These devices also can cause fire and explosion.

"Use of ENDS or by non-smokers can lead to nicotine addiction and regular smoking," the white paper stated.

Referring to studies, the white paper stated that youths using ENDS or e-cigarettes are more likely to use regular cigarettes later as it increases the likelihood to experiment with regular products and increases intention to indulge in

They also increase the risk of dual-use due to lack of awareness about the harmful effects of ENDS, it said.

The white paper highlighted that there is very limited evidence regarding the impact of ENDS on smoking cessation, reduction in cigarette use or adverse health effects.

ENDS are advertised through various forms of media with youth being the group and are being marketed as safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes or harm reduction products, in a glamorous manner, so as to make them attractive under the guise of being less harmful.

These techniques are aimed at targeting the youth and children," it said.

"It is also noteworthy that major tobacco companies have purchased or developed ENDS products, with the dual commercial intent of expanding their range of while touting their ability to offer a product that they claim reduces harm from the cigarettes.

"Cigarette smokers who may have otherwise given up the habit are thereby retained as nicotine-addicted customers, while those who may have never attempted to experiment with cigarettes are drawn into the This duality of product marketing is a business strategy adopted by tobacco companies who see conventional cigarette smoking diminishing in many countries," the white paper claimed.

The sale of e-cigarettes is completely banned in 25 countries, including Brazil, and Singapore, while market authorization is required in 17 other countries.

In the United States, ENDS, that are marketed for therapeutic purposes are currently regulated by the US- and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, the white paper stated.

K Srinath Reddy, President, and a who chaired the ICMR expert group for this white paper said that the tobacco consumption, especially cigarette smoking, has shown a decline in in recent years, in response to several tobacco control measures that has already been initiated.

"Thus, at this juncture, marketing of a product like ENDS or e-cigarettes, with unproven benefit and high potential harm from addiction and health risks, is unwarranted as a tobacco control measure,"



Balram Bhargava, of ICMR said, "Given the extent of harmful health effects of e-cigarettes to the users as well passive exposure and multiple faces of the ENDS use epidemic around the world where it was introduced, if no appropriate interventions are taken at the right time by bringing together all stakeholders under one umbrella to prevent this impending of e-cigarettes use, it can lead to a public health disaster in "



In August last year, the issued an advisory to all states and UTs to stop manufacture, sale and import of ENDS.

The advisory was subsequently challenged in which ruled it to be non-binding on states and government bodies.

However, some states in India including Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and have already banned use and sale of e-cigarettes, Vape and E-Hookah.

