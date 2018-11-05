Western Digital (HGST) Named a Challenger in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

/ --



(NASDAQ: WDC) announced that (HGST) has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for and Object Storage.

"Object storage adoption is rapidly expanding as companies look to not only preserve and protect data but increasingly derive greater strategic value from it through analytics and machine learning," said Phil Bullinger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Systems Business Unit, "The volume, velocity and variety of unstructured data generated today are dramatically challenging the scalability and efficiency of traditional data center architectures. Our have proven to deliver outstanding scalability, performance and resiliency at unmatched TCO value in some of the largest and most challenging on-premises deployments in the industry. By taking advantage of our easy-to-deploy object storage systems, our customers are shifting their focus from infrastructure to driving greater insight and value into their businesses."



Western DigitalWestern Digital's represents the next-generation of object storage for simplified and improved storage economics for managing petabyte-scale unstructured data growth. Enabling private or hybrid cloud environments, the helps customers implement a 'Data Forever' architecture that delivers seamless scalability and extreme data durability required for long-term data storage across generations of hardware and Its new Unified Data Access capabilities provide ingest and management of data in traditional file system format and for improving storage usage in environments with mixed file and object use cases.

With one of the largest, object-storage technology alliance partner ecosystems in the industry, Western Digital delivers innovation and flexibility to end users, providing integrated solutions that help simplify deployment and accelerate time to value. Its comprehensive solution ecosystem, with leading and certified, independent (ISVs), target a variety of market segments, including healthcare/life sciences, media and entertainment, and Use cases include data collaboration, data lakes, and digital repositories for media workflows, analytics, machine learning, IoT, and tape and legacy NAS consolidation in backup and archive workloads.

Meet Western Digital at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018, on November 14-16 in (Booth S17). At 1.00 PM IST on Nov 15, join Phil Bullinger, Senior of Western Digital's Data Center Systems business unit, at the Roundtable as he talks about 'Digital Transformation - How to accelerate and monetize data'. The Roundtable will focus on the need for businesses to implement a holistic IT transformation to stay relevant in the age of data explosion.

The complements Western Digital's full data center portfolio, including ActiveScale, IntelliFlash, OpenFlex, platforms, and its family of data center-class HDDs and SSDs. Now available, the ActiveScale family starts at 864TB[1] raw capacity and can scale to 63PB in a single namespace. For more information, visit: https://

View a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for and Object Storage at:

Stay connected to Western Digital:



Twitter, LinkedIn, Blog, Facebook,



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for and Object Storage, | | John McArthur, 18 October 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Western Digital



Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital are marketed under the G-Technology, HGST, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere, and WD brands.

[1]One terabyte (TB) equals one trillion bytes and one petabyte (PB) equals 1,000TB when referring to storage capacity. Usable capacity will vary from the raw capacity due to object storage methodologies and other factors.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the applications, benefits, capabilities, features and performance of Western Digital's ActiveScale product. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed periodic report to which your attention is directed. The company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this release in the event facts or circumstances change after the date of this release.

2018 or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere, WD, ActiveScale, IntelliFlash, OpenFlex, and are registered trademarks or trademarks of or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)