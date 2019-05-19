Who am I? Modi getting blessing from people of Varanasi: Joshi on PM's poll prospects

As people of this holy city voted on Sunday in the last phase of the 2019 elections, former and veteran BJP leader said he is nobody to bless Narendra Modi, the party's candidate from this seat, as the has got blessings of the people here.

Joshi, who won on BJP's ticket from in 2009, was shifted to in 2014 to make way for Modi to fight his elections from this constituency in politically-significant Uttar Pradesh, but did not get a chance to fight the 2019 elections from any seat.

After casting his vote here, Joshi was asked by reporters whether his blessing are with Modi, who is again in the electoral fray from Varanasi, to which he said, said, " I?... People are blessing him."



Joshi also visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath and Sankat Mochan temples here. He was BJP's in the NDA government from 1999 to 2004.

He won the 2014 elections from and was also of Several reports presented by his panel were critical of the

Earlier this year, Joshi had said in a statement that he was conveyed by the (Organisation), Ram Lal, about the party leadership's decision that he should not be contesting the elections. Lal is known as a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) appointee in the party.

For a long time, Joshi was known as one of the key faces of the BJP alongside former and former Lal But in recent years, Joshi and Advani have been among some veteran leaders who have been at times critical of the current leadership in the party and of the

