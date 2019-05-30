Rao Inderjit Singh is BJP's face in south Haryana

Inderjit Singh, a prominent leader from predominant community of southern Haryana, is again a part of Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Singh has dominated south for decades and is now the BJP's face from that region.

Having been elected as for the fifth term now, of which second term as a member, Singh over the years has enjoyed unflinching support of the Yadav community, also known as Ahirs.

Retaining his Gurugram seat, the 69-year-old leader this time defeated veteran by 3,86,256 votes. Yadav is a former six-time MLA from Rewari.

He has cultivated his image as a 'no-nonsense' person and during his stint as MP, the Gurugram parliamentary constituency saw many developmental projects coming to the region.

These include AIIMS at Rewari, improvement in and setting up of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, among other projects.

Months before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh, who was then sitting MP from Gurugram, had alleged bias in development works in south Haryana, and snapped his nearly four-decade association with the grand old party to join the

The veteran leader, a descendant of legendary leader Tula Ram, during his stint as in the Modi government, served in various capacities, including as of State for Planning and

Under the UPA dispensation, he had served as

As a parliamentarian, Singh was the of Standing Committee on

The prestigious Lawrence School, Sanawar educated and a who is widely travelled, has also been a four-term MLA from between 1977 and 2004.

Singh believes the mantra of his and his party's success is good governance, development and trust.

"The expectations of people are high and we will work hard to live up to these," Singh maintains.

