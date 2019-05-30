Rahul-Pawar meeting fuels Congress-NCP merger speculation

The meeting in Thursday between and Sharad Pawar prompted speculation in state political circles about a possible merger of the two parties.

State leaders of both the parties, however, said they were unaware if the issue of merger was discussed during the meeting.

Pawar maintained that he and Gandhi discussed matters pertaining to Assembly polls, due later this year, and also the drought situation in the state.

Pawar, along with some other leaders, had walked out of the in 1999 over Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin issue and formed the NCP the same year.

The bagged 52 seats in the recently held It is falling short by two seats to claim the post of of Opposition in the

The NCP won five seats, including four from

Pawar tweeted after his meeting with Gandhi, "Congress Mr. @RahulGandhi met up with me today at my residence in We discussed matters pertaining to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections and the drought situation in "



Asked if a possible merger is being discussed, NCP spokesperson said there is no such discussion within the party on the issue.

Ashok Chavan, whose party won just one seat in Maharashtra in the recent polls, said, "When leaders of two political parties meet, is discussed. If two parties come together, it helps to avoid division of votes. But the issue of merger of two parties in different. I have no knowledge about it.

