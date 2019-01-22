Why haven't polls been held in 18 constituencies, Madras HC asks CEC

The Tuesday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu's asking why elections for 18 constituencies, whose representatives were disqualified by the state assembly speaker, had not been held.

A bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu here issued the notice based on a public interest litigation filed by Damodaran stating that about 27 lakh voters in the 18 constituencies were without representatives and unable to air their grievances to their MLAs.

The 18 AIADMK MLAs had been disqualified on September 18 last year by P Dhanapal under the after they met the and expressed loss of confidence in K Palaniswami.

The disqualification of the MLAs was upheld by the in October last.

Justice had said the petitioners had failed to substantiate the allegation of malafide against the

The had also vacated the interim orders passed by the court granting a stay on floor test and a direction to the not to declare the seats of disqualified lawmakers vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)