Why not stop NRIs who abandoned their wives from contesting

In a reference to the government cancelling passports of 45 non-resident Indians for abandoning their wives, Tuesday said why not also stop them from contesting elections.

"Why only cancel passports? Why not stop them from contesting elections? Why not bar them from holding Constitutional posts?" he said in a tweet tagging a media report on the cancellation of passports of the NRIs.

"In a lighter vein, jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge? (those whose house itself is waste (land), how can they populate others"," Owaisi added.

Announcing the cancellation, Women and Child Development Minister has said the which looked into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages and 45 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The agency is chaired by in the women and child development ministry,

