Shah firm on CAA despite protests; Congress accuses him and Modi of lying
Business Standard

Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate with PM Modi, says P Chidambaram

I had suggested that the PM should select five of the most articulate critics and hold a Q&A session with them, says Chidambaram

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram | Photo: @ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he or his government did not accept his suggestion of the PM holding an open debate with five critics of the amended Citizenship Act and let people draw their own conclusion.

"I had suggested that the PM should select five of the most articulate critics and hold a Q&A session with them. Why doesn't the PM/Government accept the suggestion?

"Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions," he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said, "HM (home minister) has dared the Opposition to debate CAA. Is that not what the Opposition, jurists, academics, writers, artists, students and youth have been doing since Dec 12?"


Accusing the opposition of "misleading" people on the amended citizenship law, Amit Shah threw a challenge for the debate to Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Mamata Banerjee(Trinamool Congress), Akhilesh Yadav(Samajwadi Party) and Mayawati(Bahujan Samaj Party).
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 00:10 IST

