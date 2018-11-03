Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Force Majeure' remake

-
Actors Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all set to play the leads in Fox Searchlight's "Downhill".
The film is an official remake of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's critically acclaimed feature "Force Majeure".
The 2014 film featured Johannes Kuhnke, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Kristofer Hivju in the lead.
Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, best known for co-writing "The Descendants", will direct the remake for the studio, reported Deadline.
Jesse Armstrong, who wrote the film "Four Lions" and created the HBO series "Succession", has penned the screenplay.
The film's story follows a husband and wife who take their family for a vacation at a ski lodge, only for things to go south quickly.
Louis-Dreyfus will also produce the film. Stefanie Azpiazu, Ostlund and Erik Hemmendorff will serve as the executive producers.
