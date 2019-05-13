Will raise drought issue with Maha CM, says NCP chief Pawar

The NCP will raise the issue of drought in several parts of Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis within a few days, its president Sharad Pawar said Monday.
Pawar, who visited parts of Beed Monday to assess the ground situation in the Marathwada district, said the NCP will try to give relief to the drought-affected people, keeping aside political differences.
"We will take review along with the chief minister after touring parched regions of the state. Efforts will be made by the Nationalist Congress Party to give relief to the drought-affected people by keeping aside political differences," Pawar said in a series of tweets.
Pawar observed that there is shortage of food and drinking water.
The former Union Agriculture minister also interacted with people from Khadkat village in Ashti taluka of the district.
