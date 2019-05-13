Digvijay committed "big sin" by not voting, says Modi

on Monday said senior Digvijay Singh, who is contesting the polls from seat in Madhya Pradesh, committed a "big sin" by not casting his vote.

Singh, a registered voter at his hometown Raghogarh in the state's Rajgarh seat, did not exercise his franchise during the polling held there on Sunday.

The leader, who is pitted against BJP and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur, stayed put in Bhopal, asking people to come out and vote.

"Diggy Raja you have committed a big sin...in the festival of democracy, the President, Vice stood in queues to cast their votes, but Diggy Raja did not," Modi said at a rally in the state's district.

"His (Singh's) arrogance came to light yesterday in When people are electing their representatives and even I exercised my franchise in Ahmedabad, Diggy Raja neither cared for democracy nor people," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

"You (Singh) were very busy asking people to vote... save me. Why you are so frightened of losing your job?" the asked.

Modi said even the Narmada yatra, a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Singh last year, would not come to his rescue in the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)