Will urge FM to probe alleged avoidance of GST by Amazon, Flipkart: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also said the visit of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, on Wednesday to India will be greeted with strong protest from traders across country.

Fair trade regulator CCI has ordered a probe against and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that with this order, both these firms cannot avoid investigations.