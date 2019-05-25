Willem Dafoe believes Robert Pattinson will be great as Batman as he got 'strong chin'

believes Robert Pattinson, his co-star from the upcoming film "The Lighthouse", is perfect for the role of DC superhero as he has "strong chin".

Pattinson is currently the to play the Caped Crusader and is in negotiations for the and Matt Reeves' upcoming film on the superhero.

During his appearance on Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast, explained why he believes Pattinson can do justifiably portray Batman/

"He's got a strong chin. That's a part of it. Can you imagine anyone with a weak chin ever playing I don't think so," the Oscar-nominated said.

In the superhero genre, is best known for portraying villain Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's 2002 film "Spider-Man". He most recently played in James Wan-directed and "Aquaman".

The currently stars alongside Pattinson in Robert Eggers' psychological drama "The Lighthouse". The duo plays 1890s lighthouse keepers who slowly spiral into insanity as they tend to a lighthouse on a slab of rock in the middle of a brutal storm.

The film had its world premiere at the ongoing

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)