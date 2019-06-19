Rajesh Exports bags Rs 942 cr order from Germany

Wednesday said it has has bagged an order worth Rs 942 crore from to supply range of jewellery.

The order is to be completed by August 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"I am confident that with this order and its successful execution, we would be looking forward for more such orders from other markets," said.

is the largest in the world. It is a zero debt company on standalone basis with an annual sales of about USD 25 billion on a consolidated basis in 2018-19.

Rajesh Exports processes 35 per cent of gold produced in the world.

With the recent acquisition of Valcambi, the world's largest gold refinery at Switzerland, Rajesh Exports has built up a total capacity to refine 2,400 ton of per annum.

It is the largest manufacturer of in the world. Across its various manufacturing facilities, Rajesh Exports has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 ton of per annum.

The company has also set up 82 under the brand name of SHUBH Jewellers.

