Winter vacations in Shimla schools extended after heavy snowfall

Winter vacations in schools in Himachal Pradesh's state capital have been extended by two days after heavy snowfall, a said.

The vacations in all primary and senior secondary schools have been extended by two days, district said.

In its order issued Saturday, the said the schools in district would now reopen on February 13, instead of February 11.

The decision to extend winter vacations has been taken in the interest of safety of the students as several roads are still blocked after heavy snowfall on February 7, it said adding that the work of clearing the roads is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)