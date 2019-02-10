End of road for Honda Brio in India

Japanese carmaker has stopped production of its entry-level hatchback in India, cutting short the vehicle's over seventeen-year long stint in the country.

India, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, plans to maximise sales and visibility of its compact sedan which would now be its entry-level offering in the Indian market.

"Our is now We have stopped production of and as of now we do not intend to bring next generation into India," Senior (Sales and Marketing) told

Customer preference has started to shift towards comparatively bigger models, a trend similar to other global markets.

"A sedan was the top seller in last year. It is a typical motorisation cycle followed in every country and it's just that in the upgradation pace is much slower than other countries," Goyal said.

Theoretically, this change should have happened 6-7 years earlier, he added.

When asked if the company would like to bring in any new entry-level model in Brio's place, Goyal said: " is gong to be our entry model in the Indian market."



Jazz and WR-V are other two models which would cater to the small car requirements, he added.

Honda had launched Brio in September 2001 and has sold around 97,000 units till date.

In 2017, the auto maker had stopped selling its multi purpose vehicle (MPV) Mobilio in the country due to poor demand. Launched in July 2014 in India, Honda had sold a total of 40,789 units of Mobilio in the country.

