Wipro, IISc collaborate to build 1st metal additive manfuacturing machine

In a first, Wipro 3D, the additive manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed an industry-grade indigenous metal Additive Manfuacturing machine.
Indias first metal 3d printing machine, works on Selective Electron Beam Melting technology and offers higher build rate, better thermal management, higher part density as well as superior mechanical properties, the Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a statement.
Ajay Parikh, Vice President and Business Head, Wipro 3D, said "The countrys first Electron Beam meling powder bed fusion 3d printer, symbolises Wipro3Ds constant effort to indigenise, expand and industrialise Additive Technolgy and speaks volumes our India's engineering and scientific capability."
The machine benchmarking is underway and likely to be completed in the near future, according to the statement.
Prof Anurag Kumar, Director, IISc said "We are happy to see our collaboration with Wipro 3D has culminated in this product development."
Dr A R Sihag, Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), was quoted as saying" we were always convinced about IISc capabilities.
We are impressed with the speed that IISc has achieved working with Wipro3D, to execute the project, for such a cutting edge technology development programme.
