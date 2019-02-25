Wipro shares gain nearly 2 pc

Shares of rose nearly two per cent Monday after the company said it has received approval from majority of its shareholders for the issue of bonus shares.

The company's shares went up by 1.86 per cent to close at Rs 386.05 on BSE.

During the day, the stock jumped 4.48 per cent to Rs 396 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares gained 1.75 per cent to close at Rs 385.40.

It has received approval from majority of its shareholders for the issue of bonus shares and increase in authorised capital, said Sunday.

In a separate filing, the company said its board will determine on March 7, 2019, the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares (including stock dividend on American depository share).

In January, Wipro's board had approved an issue of bonus shares wherein shareholders will get one bonus for every three shares held by them.

