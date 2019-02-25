All party peace meeting called by Kasaragod collector

An all party peace meeting will be held here Tuesday against the backdrop of the killings of two youth congress workers at nearby Kalliyot last week, officials said Monday.

The meeting will be held at the collectorate at 2 pm, Dr said in a statement here.

Revenue E Chandrasekharan, who hails from Kasaragod, will preside.

The two workers, in their early twenties, were hacked to death on February 17.

A team of CPI(M) leaders led by P Karunakaran, who visited Kalliyot recenty, to see the houses and shops that were attacked following the killings, had to face a hostile crowd of men and women who protested their presence there.

A CPI(M) local committee member is among the the seven people arrested in connection with the incident.

The families of the two deceased workers-- Kripesh and Sharat Lal-- have demanded a CBI probe into the killings.

The has handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)