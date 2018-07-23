Cong & like-minded parties targeting 274+ seats in 2019 polls: Anand Sharma

The on Monday said it aims to remove the Narendra Modi-led government from power and its mission was '274-plus' with the support of like-minded parties in the 2019

Opposition party's senior spokesperson said members of the Working Committee and other leaders at the extended CWC session on Sunday did not talk of "Mission 150" but of "Mission 274-plus", a number above the simple majority mark of 272 in the lower house.

"The mission is to remove the BJP government led by from office. And our mission is not 150, our mission is 274-plus, along with like-minded parties," he told reporters here.

The former Union minister said a "wrong perception" has been created in the media and many channels are saying that the party has evolved a " Mission 150" strategy.

In a detailed presentation made during Sunday's CWC meet, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the party can easily achieve the target of tripling its seats from current 48 in the Lok Sabha.





ALSO READ: CWC 2018: Rahul Gandhi questions flip-flop on Rafale secrecy clause

Sources said Chidambaram had also talked of how the party can be strengthened with the help of allies in various states and even touch the 300-mark if it forms formidable alliances.