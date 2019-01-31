WNS names Gautam Barai as COO

-
ALSO READ
India continues to be world's largest BPM base, generated $32.5 bn revenue: Nasscom
Board of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies approves change in CEO and Executive Director
5 tips to help you take a power-packed vacation (September 27 is World Tourism Day)
Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Business Officer
Clothing brand Mufti appoints Vipul Mathur as COO
-
BPM major WNS (Holdings) Ltd Thursday said it has elevated its Chief Business Officer Gautam Barai as the chief operating officer (COO).
Barai replaces Ronald Gillette, who has decided to resign from his position to pursue other interests, WNS said in a statement.
Over the next three months, Gillette will help ensure a seamless transition of the COO role to Barai, it added.
Barai brings more than 18 years of experience to the position, including over nine years at WNS, the statement said.
Prior to joining WNS, Gautam was SVP - Business Executive Operations at Bank of America, and SVP Head of Operations at Countrywide Financial Corporation.
*
*
*
* * MoneyOnClick raises $2.15 mn in seed fund
MoneyOnClick, a tech-based lending startup, Thursday said it has raised Rs 15 crore (USD 2.15 million) as part of its seed capital fund from investors like Orios Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital, and 3one4 Capital.
Bengaluru-based MoneyOnClick is focussed on providing a lending platform to consumers who fall outside the margins of the formal banking system due to their lack of a credit history or low credit ratings.
"These funds would enable us to hire a great team and build technology capabilities that will form a solid foundation for our company," Vishal Chopra, co-Founder of MoneyOnClick, said.
Himanshu Gupta, co-founder at MoneyOnClick, said these funds will help the company to build the infrastructure for advanced machine learning-based credit underwriting as well as the technology stack to scale the product.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU