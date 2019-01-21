Board of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies approves change in CEO and Executive Director

At meeting held on 19 January 2019The Board of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies has taken note of resignation of Mritunjay Singh, current CEO and Executive Director (Key Managerial Personnel) with immediate effect. The Board approved the appointment of Sharadhi Chandra Babu (DIN No. 02809502) currently Chief Operating officer of wholly owned subsidiary AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies as additional director in the capacity of the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director of the Company with effect from 21 January 2019 for the interim. The shall be an additional charge to his current responsibilities.
