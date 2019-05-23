BJP leads on all four Himachal LS seats

The ruling (BJP) in is leading with a good margin on all the state's four Lok Sabha seats as per trends in the first two hours of counting of ballots on Thursday, election officials said.

Counting of 38 lakh votes for the Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary seats began 8 a.m. amid tight security.

A total of 38,01,793 voters -- 72.25 per cent of 52,62,126 eligible ones -- exercised their franchise on May 19 in a single phase to select their representatives to the 17th Lok Sabha.

Forty-five candidates, including a lone woman, are in the fray for the four seats.

With the electorate in the Lok Sabha polls traditionally favouring the party at the helm in the state, these are being seen as a referendum on the state's 17-month-old government.

The BJP wrested the state from the in December 2017, winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The won 21 seats, Independents two and the won one.

From Kangra, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state in terms of voters, the BJP has fielded Cabinet Kishan Kapoor, 68, after dropping veteran leader Shanta Kumar, against two-time Pawan Kajal, 44.

In the Shimla (reserved) seat, the battle is between two former servicemen.

(retired), 78, is the Congress candidate against BJP nominee and former (IAF) Suresh Kashyap, 48.

In Hamirpur, two-time is trying to ensure a fourth term for his son Anurag Thakur, former of the state and national cricket bodies.

Pitted against Thakur, 44, is former and five-time Congress

Sitting and the Minister's confidant is seeking a second term from Mandi. He is contesting against Congress greenhorn Ashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Telecom

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the four seats.

