Woman accuses son of killing his father in UP

A woman Wednesday registered a police complaint here saying that her husband was stabbed to death by her son.
In a statement issued here, UP Police said, "On Wednesday, Satto, a resident of a slum in Jankipuram area of Lucknow, lodged a complaint that her son Shaan Mohammad stabbed her husband Taj Mohammad in a fit of rage.
"Taj Mohammad was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, where he was declared dead," it said.
A case has been registered against Shaan Mohammad under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.
