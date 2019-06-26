JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

20 jaundice cases detected in Cuttack

Raj: Congress Legislature Party urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief
Business Standard

Woman accuses son of killing his father in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A woman Wednesday registered a police complaint here saying that her husband was stabbed to death by her son.

In a statement issued here, UP Police said, "On Wednesday, Satto, a resident of a slum in Jankipuram area of Lucknow, lodged a complaint that her son Shaan Mohammad stabbed her husband Taj Mohammad in a fit of rage.

"Taj Mohammad was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, where he was declared dead," it said.

A case has been registered against Shaan Mohammad under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU