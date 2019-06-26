Govt dismisses mining deptt clerk

The government has dismissed a Geology and Mining Department for committing serious irregularities including forgery, an said.

" Government has terminated Gauri Shankar Tripathi, posted in district, from the service for not obeying government orders, forging documents and misleading senior officers," said state's Geology and Mining Department Director in a statement.

Jacob added that Tripathi, despite having been suspended six times, had failed to mend his ways and kept on committing serious irregularities.

Besides Tripathi, two other department's officials, were transferred out of to the headquarters as the sanctioned by them for the Yamuna, Tones and Belan rivers were found contrary to the prescribed norms, said Jacob.

They are B P Yadav and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)