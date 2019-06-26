Indian Davis Cup team likely to travel to Pakistan after 55 years

An Indian team is likely to travel to after 55 years with the national federation AITA hinting that the central government will allow the players to compete against the neighbouring country in September.

No Indian squad has travelled to since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, had won 4-0.

"We have written to the government and hopefully we will go to Pakistan, that's the impression we have," Association (AITA) told on Wednesday.

"It's not a bilateral series, it's (like) a Cup, so the government will allow. I am confident we will go and play in We will announce it in a day or two. has mentioned that the tie will be played in "



The The winner of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie will move to the Group Qualifiers.

The last tie between the two nations was played in in 2006, which won 3-2.

Current non-playing was part of that team, which also had legendary Leander Paes, and

Before that, India and Pakistan played at a neutral venue in in 1973.

Pakistan is not likely to pose any serious challenge to the Indian team since none of their singles players are even ranked on ATP computer as per the new regulations.

On the other hand, India's top players and have created a few upsets on ATP circuit in recent past.

Pakistan, though, have a good competitor in doubles specialist Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi.

Bopanna and Qureshi have played as a team in the past and had tasted reasonable success.

Meanwhile, Federation (PTF) President, has said that they will host India on grass courts of Complex.

"We are hopeful of earning much-needed revenues for tennis during the live broadcast of the grass court tie as Pakistan and India sporting events garner a lot of interest," the PTF said.

He said the PTF was confident that the would clear its team to play the tie in

"It is after 13 years that Pakistan and India will meet on a tennis court," he said.

Pakistan until last year was forced to host its ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel to the country because of security concerns.

But the scenario changed when Pakistan hosted Uzbekistan, Korea and in their previous ties.

