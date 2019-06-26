Sunteck Realty to build commercial, retail properties with Rs 5,000 cr investment over 4 yrs

Mumbai-based company Wednesday said it is gearing to create a portfolio of commercial and with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the next four years.

"Sunteck is now focussing on building a premium commercial and retail portfolio of 3 million sq ft (approximately) in (ODC), about 1.5-2 million sq ft in and around BKC, and around 1 million sq ft in Naigaon - a total of over 6 million sq ft," it said in a BSE filing.

The company already caters to residential segment at (BKC), ODC and Naigaon.

" is gearing to create a large portfolio with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in commercial and over the next 4 years," the filing said.

It added that the company is exploring opportunities in the western suburbs of to grow this retail and commercial portfolio.

"The value that Sunteck would create through its commercial and retail portfolio is close to USD 2 billion," it said.

This will further strengthen cash flows and accelerate the growth of the company, it added.

