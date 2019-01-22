JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Insurance sector to see strong growth on robust GDP, evolving regulatory regime: Moody's

BCCI announces Rs 20 lakh each for Indian selectors
Business Standard

Woman, children succumb to burn injuries

Press Trust of India  |  Pudukottai(TN) 

: A woman and her two children, who were injured in LPG cylinder blast in their house recently, died at a hospital here Tuesday, police said.

On January 17, Ponnumani (28) was cooking while her three-year old son and two-year old daughter were playing when the blaze occurred owing to a gas cylinder leak in the kitchen, police added.

The three were rushed to a government hospital by their neighbours where they died today without responding to treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements