Woman, children succumb to burn injuries

: A woman and her two children, who were injured in LPG cylinder blast in their house recently, died at a hospital here Tuesday, police said.

On January 17, Ponnumani (28) was cooking while her three-year old son and two-year old daughter were playing when the blaze occurred owing to a in the kitchen, police added.

The three were rushed to a government hospital by their neighbours where they died today without responding to treatment, police said.

